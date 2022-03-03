Replace FireFox Printer Dialog Box with System Printer Dialog Box

I am sure you are aware of the Firefox Printer Dialog Box and its short comings. As a writer, Firefox Printer Dialog Box is a pain the rear to use. Nearly every time I click on the “Print” icon, I know I am going to have to go to the bottom of the box and click on System Printer Dialog Box. From reading items on the Firefox box in the community comments (please read those comments), most Firefox readers agree with me. Firefox has taken several steps backwards by creating its own Printer Dialog Box.
Here is what I need. I need collated printing, especially when I print large articles for distribution. I need to be able to print a range of pages (2-5, 4-6). I need to customize my margins on print out. I need to direct # of boxes per page especially for thought comments. I need shades of color and black. Lastly, I have a family and work late at night to all night, I need a quiet mode. All of these features are offered in the System Printer Dialog Box. So, why not just give Firefox users the System Dialog Box?
The method I indicated in my comment of 11-25-2022 08:02 AM, although hidden, is quite straightforward because it requres only changing one config option with one click from False to True.
I checked today and it's still valid for Firefox 111.0.1 and Thunderbird 102.9.0. Imho the irritation comes from the difficulty (at least for me) to get documentation on the config options, not because the system printer dialogue cannot be easily restored.
I like the Firefox printer dialog box when I for quick simple print jobs.
What don’t like (Mac version) is that the printer destination lists shows ALL the printers networked on my LAN via Bonjour. That’s a list of about 20 printers in my usage.
Please find a way to show only the few number of printers I’ve set in System Preferences, like what shows up when I scroll down to the “print using system dialogue”
A different way of doing things
print.prefer_system_dialog https://forums.mozfr.org/viewtopic.php?p=929107
print.prefer_system_dialog https://forums.mozfr.org/viewtopic.php?p=947238#p947238
There is now an option under about:config print.prefer_system_dialog.
If you change that setting to True and restart Firefox, it will go straight to system dialog from now on.
It's mind-boggling to think that with so many users clamoring for a default "use system print dialog" option that it hasn't been done yet. Maybe it's time to find a more friendly browser. How hard can it be?
Firefox policies https://mozilla.github.io/policy-templates
UseSystemPrintDialog https://mozilla.github.io/policy-templates/#usesystemprintdialog
If you want to test the policies.json file
{
"policies": {
"UseSystemPrintDialog": true
}
}
Copy/paste the above code (example) into Notepad
Type: All files
policies.json
Create the distribution folder
Move policies.json to the distribution folder
Move the distribution folder to the folder where Firefox is installed
information page https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/use-troubleshooting-information-page-fix-firefox
Application Binary: Shows where Firefox is installed.
Your browser is managed by your organization, that's normal
Enterprise Policies: This shows you if your browser is being managed by Windows Group Policy or a policies.json file. If enterprise policies are managing Firefox, clicking on Active will show you a list of the policies that are currently active on Firefox.
Configuration Editor for Firefox
Search print.prefer_system_dialog
You'll see a padlock it's normal that's locked