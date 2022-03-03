Replace FireFox Printer Dialog Box with System Printer Dialog Box

I am sure you are aware of the Firefox Printer Dialog Box and its short comings. As a writer, Firefox Printer Dialog Box is a pain the rear to use. Nearly every time I click on the “Print” icon, I know I am going to have to go to the bottom of the box and click on System Printer Dialog Box. From reading items on the Firefox box in the community comments (please read those comments), most Firefox readers agree with me. Firefox has taken several steps backwards by creating its own Printer Dialog Box.

Here is what I need. I need collated printing, especially when I print large articles for distribution. I need to be able to print a range of pages (2-5, 4-6). I need to customize my margins on print out. I need to direct # of boxes per page especially for thought comments. I need shades of color and black. Lastly, I have a family and work late at night to all night, I need a quiet mode. All of these features are offered in the System Printer Dialog Box. So, why not just give Firefox users the System Dialog Box?